China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 pct

Main targets for development this year also include: a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent; over 12 million new urban jobs; an increase in consumer price index of around 2 percent; growth in personal income in step with economic growth; a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments; grain output of around 700 million tonnes; and a drop of around 3.8 percent in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product.

Earlier, it was reported China registered an average of 26,000 newly established enterprises per day in 2025.