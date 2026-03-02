China reports daily average of 26,000 new businesses in 2025

A total of 25.74 million new businesses were set up nationwide last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In 2025, the number of new foreign-funded companies in China totaled 70,392, up 19.1 percent year on year, the NBS data revealed.

Investors from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, including those investing via certain free ports, set up 19,756 enterprises in China in 2025, an increase of 14.7 percent from a year earlier. These firms made 116.8 billion yuan (about 16.87 billion U.S. dollars) in direct investment in China last year, up 1.9 percent year on year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Chinese investors plan to launch new green energy projects in Kazakhstan.