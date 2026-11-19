The rocket lifted off at 6:51 a.m. local time and delivered the satellite into its designated orbit.

The Long March-2D rocket is known for its reliability, cost-effectiveness and flexibility, supporting single-satellite, multiple-satellite and rideshare missions. It can carry payloads weighing up to 1.3 tons into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.

The mission marked the 678th flight of China's Long March carrier rocket series.

Earlier, it was reported China launched a new low-orbit internet satellite group.