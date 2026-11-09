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    China launches new low-orbit internet satellite group

    09:52, 9 November 2026

    China successfully launched the 29th group of satellites for its low-Earth-orbit satellite internet constellation from the Hainan commercial space launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, on Monday, CGTN reported.

    China launches new low-orbit internet satellite group
    Photo credit: CGTN

    A Long March-12 carrier rocket blasted off at 4:24 a.m., sending the satellites into their preset orbit.

    The Long March-12, measuring about 62 meters in length, is a new-generation Chinese launch vehicle that uses cryogenic liquid propellants. It is the country's first single-core rocket with a diameter in the 4-meter class. The rocket has a payload capacity of at least 6 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers and can support both single-satellite and multi-satellite launches into different orbits.

    The launch marked the 676th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    Earlier, it was reported that NASA announced a series of initiatives to advance its Moon Base exploration, science, and infrastructure capabilities.

    World News China Space Space exploration
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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