China launches new low-orbit internet satellite group

A Long March-12 carrier rocket blasted off at 4:24 a.m., sending the satellites into their preset orbit.

The Long March-12, measuring about 62 meters in length, is a new-generation Chinese launch vehicle that uses cryogenic liquid propellants. It is the country's first single-core rocket with a diameter in the 4-meter class. The rocket has a payload capacity of at least 6 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers and can support both single-satellite and multi-satellite launches into different orbits.

The launch marked the 676th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Earlier, it was reported that NASA announced a series of initiatives to advance its Moon Base exploration, science, and infrastructure capabilities.