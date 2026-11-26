The Yaogan-49 01 satellite group lifted off at 5:38 p.m. Beijing time on Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, southwestern China. The satellites entered their designated orbits.

The newly deployed satellites will support a range of applications, including scientific research, land and natural resource surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The launch marked the 681st flight mission of China's Long March series of carrier rockets.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was set to become the first foreign astronaut to board China’s Tiangong space station as part of the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission, which had been scheduled for launch on Wednesday.