The 40-year-old former Pakistan Air Force pilot was selected in April 2026 as a payload specialist for the mission and one of the first foreign astronauts to join China’s manned space program. He will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.

The spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 8:18 a.m. Beijing Time on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Speaking at his first public appearance on Tuesday, Ali said the mission represented not only him but also his country. He thanked China for helping him fulfill his dream of spaceflight and highlighted mastering flight skills, learning Chinese and building close friendships with Chinese astronauts as key achievements of his training.

“I believe what comes after this flight matters more than the flight itself,” Ali said, describing the mission as a launchpad rather than a finish line.

During the mission, Ali will participate in routine crew activities and joint China-Pakistan scientific experiments, primarily involving the installation of experimental samples and equipment and conducting research in orbit.

Four joint China-Pakistan projects in biotechnology and materials science will be conducted during the mission. Ali will also carry out an in-orbit experiment involving photosynthetic cyanobacteria.

After a short-term joint stay aboard the space station, Ali will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft with Chinese astronauts Zhang Zhiyuan and Li Jiaying.

The mission marks the first joint flight of Chinese and foreign astronauts in China’s manned space program and the first visit by a foreign astronaut to its space station.

China Manned Space Agency spokesperson Zhang Jingbo said preparations included specialized training in spacecraft operations, scientific experiments, emergency response, crew coordination and Chinese-language communication.

Ali said he hoped the partnership would expand from a single astronaut and mission to multiple joint flights to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

The milestone comes as China and Pakistan mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Pakistani astronaut would become the first foreign national to visit China’s space station, joining the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission as a payload specialist.