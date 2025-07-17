China rolls out cooling measures amid heat waves

On Tuesday, eight weather stations across northwestern China's Shaanxi Province recorded all-time high temperatures, with several locations issuing red alerts for extreme heat. The scorching heat persisted into Wednesday, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in cities of Xi'an, Baoji, Xianyang, Weinan, Hanzhong and Ankang. According to the provincial meteorological center, scattered rainfall is expected starting from Thursday, offering potential relief from the prolonged heatwave.



North China's Meteorological Center of Shanxi Province upgraded its high-temperature alert to the highest red level on Tuesday. In Yuncheng City, local authorities intensified cooling measures, including street spraying, as the outdoor temperature exceeded 40 degrees. Rest stations were opened to the public, offering free water and air conditioning. According to the weather forecast, the highest outdoor temperatures are expected to exceed 42 degrees in the southern part of the province.



In Turpan, the city known as "fire stove" in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwest China, the local meteorological center issued an orange alert, warning that the temperature would exceed 40 degrees from Wednesday to Sunday, with the hottest places reaching over 45 degrees. Local authorities increased police patrols to ensure safe traffic amid the scorching weather and introduced cooling stations for residents.



In Zhengzhou City of central China's Henan Province, the meteorological agency issued an orange alert on Wednesday. Due to health concerns, local departments implemented working regulations amid the heatwave, enforcing staggered shifts among outdoor laborers to avoid peak heat hours.



According to the National Early Warning Center, as of noon on Wednesday, a total of 20,248 high-temperature alerts had been issued nationwide, an over 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year and a 72 percent increase over the average for this period since 2017.



Meteorological data shows that starting Thursday, a cold front and rainfall are expected to ease heat conditions in eastern regions. After Friday, high temperatures are forecast to decline rapidly, moving from north to south. However, the relief will be less significant in central provinces like Henan and Hubei, where heat is expected to persist due to the eastward trajectory of the cold air mass.

