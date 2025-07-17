China reports surge in foreign visitors amid expanded visa-free policy

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Wednesday.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Lyu Ning, a spokesperson for the NIA, attributed the growth to China's efforts to facilitate visas in recent years, saying that its measures have effectively attracted international visitors to the country for travel or business.

China recently signed mutual visa-exemption agreements with Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Azerbaijan, and has extended such exemptions unilaterally to nine more countries, including Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

The agreement between China and Azerbaijan, which covers ordinary passport holders from the two countries, came into effect on Wednesday. Citizens of China or Azerbaijan who hold a valid ordinary passport will be able to enter, exit or transit through the other country without a visa. A single stay should not exceed 30 days, and a total stay of no more than 90 days is permitted within any 180-day period.

Citizens of 55 countries, including the United States and Canada, can visit China visa-free for up to 10 days in transit, before traveling on to a third destination.

These sweeping policy changes have facilitated travel to China, fueling a surge in online content and interest surrounding "China Travel," particularly on platforms like YouTube.

As the summer vacation season has begun, China has seen a significant surge in arrivals of foreign passport holders.

Many overseas tourists cited China's distinctive and diverse cultural atmosphere as the main attraction. "China and its people are so diverse, I think there is always more to learn when traveling there," said American tourist Abigail Mueller.

A couple of years back, Mueller traveled to cities including Chengdu and Xi'an, and visited renowned tourist spots including the Leshan Giant Buddha.

One single trip was not enough, however, and Mueller said the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of China is always tempting.

"While in China, I would get familiar with WeChat, be open to people's curiosities, and embrace Chinese culture in the fullest," said Mueller. "I would like to go back to China again and visit other cities, I'm not sure which ones yet, but (I want to) learn more about regional cultures and practices."

Immigration authorities across China processed 333 million inbound and outbound trips from January to June, marking a 15.8-percent rise year on year, said the NIA.

Authorities are steadily advancing openness and improving service efficiency, it added.

Earlier, Japan announced a record number of foreign visitors in the first half of 2025.