China requests WTO dispute regarding US “reciprocal tariffs”

The request was circulated to WTO members on 8 April, according to a WTO statement today.

China claims the measures are inconsistent with the United States' obligations under various provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the Agreement on Customs Valuation, and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.

Earlier, it was reported that Canada had requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States regarding the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada.