China requests WTO dispute regarding US “reciprocal tariffs”
China has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning US measures which it says impose a 10% additional duty on imports from all trading partners effective 5 April, and a 34% additional duty on imports from China that will become effective on 9 April, WAM reports.
The request was circulated to WTO members on 8 April, according to a WTO statement today.
China claims the measures are inconsistent with the United States' obligations under various provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the Agreement on Customs Valuation, and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.
Earlier, it was reported that Canada had requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States regarding the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada.