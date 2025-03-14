Canada initiates WTO complaint regarding U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Canada claims that the measures, which terminate Canada's exemption from additional tariffs on certain steel and aluminum products and increase tariffs on aluminum articles, are inconsistent with U.S. obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the WTO said in a statement.

On Feb. 10, U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations to raise tariffs on aluminum from 10 percent to 25 percent, aligning them with the existing tariff rate for steel. He also decided to eliminate duty-free quotas, exemptions, and exclusions for steel and aluminum tariffs. These measures were set to take effect on March 12.

On March 11, Trump announced a plan to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent in response to tariffs on electricity exports from the Canadian province of Ontario. But the plan was reversed later that day after Ontario dropped the electricity export tariffs affecting three U.S. states.

As written before, Canada will impose an additional 25% reciprocal tariffs on US goods worth $20.6 billion beginning Thursday, Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday.