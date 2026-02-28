EN
    China to launch new green energy projects in Kazakhstan

    04:29, 28 February 2026

    Chinese companies are set to construct several wind power plants across Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov announced at Friday's board meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    China and Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Qazinform

    "In 2026, we plan to launch several renewable energy projects. Ten projects with a total capacity of 245.8 MW are scheduled for rollout. The Government of Kazakhstan and Chinese investors will sign agreements for the construction of wind farms equipped with energy storage systems. Also, the 2040 Hydrogen Energy Development Concept will be updated. The Law 'On Alternative Energy Sources' is slated for adoption," he stated.

    The Minister reminded participants that Kazakhstan held its first-ever auction for the purchase of a large-scale wind power plant last year and secured an agreement with a major Chinese firm to construct a massive solar power facility.

    Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan and China started developing the Shymkent Oil Refinery expansion project.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
