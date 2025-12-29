China reports 61.87bn passenger trips in Jan-Nov

China's freight volume also maintained growth momentum. From January to November, the country's operational freight volume totaled 53.54 billion tonnes -- an increase of 3.5 percent from last year.

The highway freight volume rose 3.6 percent year on year to 39.49 billion tonnes, and the waterway freight volume was up 3.5 percent year on year at 9.21 billion tonnes.

China's port container throughput saw rapid growth. From January to November, port cargo throughput grew 4.4 percent year on year to hit 16.75 billion tonnes. Of that total, domestic and foreign trade cargo throughput grew 4.5 percent and 4.1 percent.

Fixed-asset investment in the transport sector totaled 3.27 trillion yuan (about 464.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2025.

