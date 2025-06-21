China remains key strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan

The head of the Cabinet emphasized that the People's Republic of China is one of the key strategic partners of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting the commitment to further deepening the partnership based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and good-neighborliness.

Ambassador Liu Jiangping confirmed the readiness of the Chinese side to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, focusing on the implementation of joint infrastructure and investment projects, deepening trade and economic ties and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties also noted the bilateral meeting of the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the Central Asia-China summit in Astana, during which important agreements were reached.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing high-level political dialogue and implementing projects of mutual interest.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Japan signed agreements worth 900 mln yen.