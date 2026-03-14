China ready to open its mega-sized market to Central Asian countries and increase imports

“China is ready to open its mega-sized market to Central Asian countries, increase imports of high-quality goods and agricultural products from the region, and continue holding the China–Central Asia Cooperation Forum,” Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, was quoted as saying in the report.



According to Wang Zhihua, Director of the Department of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, China aims not only to remain the “world’s factory” but also to become the “world’s market”, opening broad opportunities for products and services from all countries.



China’s total investment in Central Asian countries has exceeded US$50 billion. It covers areas such as green energy, manufacturing and the digital economy.



The report notes that China's exports of new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products are becoming increasingly popular in regional markets. Deliveries of machinery, electronics, and high-tech products are also showing significant growth.



In Uzbekistan, Chinese drip irrigation technology is being applied on cotton plantations to improve water efficiency and increase yields.



In Kyrgyzstan, a plant producing organic agricultural fertilisers has been established jointly with Chinese enterprises, with its products exported to neighbouring countries. Bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan reached US$27.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 20 per cent compared with the previous year. Kyrgyz exports to China grew by 86 per cent.



In 2025, China’s imports from Central Asian countries reached US$35.1 billion, increasing by 14 per cent compared with the previous year. Alongside traditional resources, supplies of non-commodity products such as chemical goods, metallurgical products and agricultural items are also rising.



The report notes that high-quality agricultural products from Central Asia – including honey, fruit and wheat – are now regularly supplied to Chinese supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.



More than 100 types of agricultural and food products have been officially approved for export to China, and over 4,000 enterprises from Central Asian countries have gained access to the Chinese market.



A cooperation platform for barrier-free trade in the “China–Central Asia” format has officially begun operations in Nanjing, Jiangsu. Cooperation in cross-border payments continues to gain momentum. Implementation of transport projects is also accelerating, including the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway.



Earlier, it was reported that Samsung had overtaken SK Hynix to lead global memory market.