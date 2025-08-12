China proposes measures to enhance air connectivity in Central Asia

During the event on Tuesday, Bai Wenli noted that aviation plays a key role in establishing the Eurasian Transport Hub. “Over the past year, the number of direct flights between China and the Central Asian nations has almost doubled compared to last year and tripled since 2019. Now, China has direct flights with all the five capitals of the region”.

The Deputy Director General outlined China’s key proposals to promote cooperation: to foster airline partnerships and expand passenger and freight transport; ease customs procedures and transfers for passengers; modernize airports and lower jet fuel prices; enhance flight safety control; as well as boost technical exchange and personnel training.

Bai Wenli urged all of the nations to join forces to promote aviation in the region, therefore consolidating their own positions in the Eurasian air space as well as contributing to economic growth of the region as a whole.

The 2nd Central Asia-China Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference brought together members of aviation authorities, air companies and airports of China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to boost civil aviation cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is set to announce its initiatives in aviation safety and ecology at the upcoming Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, this September.