China predicts record travel on first day of Spring Festival

285 million trips are predicted at large countrywide that is 10.5% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

Road trips are expected to reach 268.75 million, 10.8% up, while trips by rail are projected to grow by 4.3%, air travel by 6.4%. Waterway travel is forecast to rise by 28.1%.

The Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) falls on February 17, 2026, but the travel rush began on February 2 and will continue until March 13.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UNESCO inscribed the Spring Festival, the social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional New Year, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.