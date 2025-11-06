EN
    China postpones Shenzhou-20 return mission due to suspected impact from space debris

    15:29, 6 November 2025

    The return of China's Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed due to a suspected impact from tiny space debris, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: Bild

    The impact analysis and risk assessment are under way, the CMSA said.

    The decision to delay the return aims to ensure the astronauts' safety and mission success, the agency said.

    Earlier, it was reported that China had launched a new remote sensing satellite.

