China launches new remote sensing satellite

The Yaogan-46 satellite lifted off at 11:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket and successfully entered its preset orbit.

It will be mainly used for disaster prevention and mitigation, land resource surveys, and water conservancy and meteorology.

This marks the 605th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

