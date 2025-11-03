EN
    China launches new remote sensing satellite

    17:14, 3 November 2025

    China launched a new remote sensing satellite from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday, CGTN reports. 

    China launches new remote sensing satellite
    Photo credit: VCG

    The Yaogan-46 satellite lifted off at 11:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket and successfully entered its preset orbit.

    It will be mainly used for disaster prevention and mitigation, land resource surveys, and water conservancy and meteorology.

    This marks the 605th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    As reported previously, South Korea's fifth homegrown military spy satellite, launched from a U.S. space base in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, successfully entered orbit. 

