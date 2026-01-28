National Bank, Financial Market Regulation Agency tasked with tightening control over commercial banks

"Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov recently reported to me on the actions of one of Kazakhstan’s banks, through which more than 7 trillion tenge was transferred from a neighboring country to other states in 2025. From the viewpoint of law, economics, and even politics, this is, in my opinion, an outrageous fact. Unfortunately, cases involving fraudulent financial schemes remain widespread, reaching even the social sector. The scale of these abuses - plainly speaking, theft of public funds - defies comprehension," said the President.

The Head of State also set a task to enhance legal entities’ liability for money laundering.

The President stressed the need to enhance the fight against the drug trade as well.