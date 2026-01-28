National Bank, Financial Market Regulation Agency tasked with tightening control over commercial banks
President Tokayev entrusted the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market with tightening control over illegal or suspicious transactions of the commercial banks. He said it today at the meeting with the staff of the ARDFM, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov recently reported to me on the actions of one of Kazakhstan’s banks, through which more than 7 trillion tenge was transferred from a neighboring country to other states in 2025. From the viewpoint of law, economics, and even politics, this is, in my opinion, an outrageous fact. Unfortunately, cases involving fraudulent financial schemes remain widespread, reaching even the social sector. The scale of these abuses - plainly speaking, theft of public funds - defies comprehension," said the President.
The Head of State also set a task to enhance legal entities’ liability for money laundering.
The President stressed the need to enhance the fight against the drug trade as well.
“Unfortunately, the effectiveness of investigations into illegal drug trafficking remains low. Personal assets of criminals acquired through illicit income, as well as property nominally registered under the names of front persons must be subject to confiscation. In short, the issue of extended confiscation of assets obtained through criminal means should be thoroughly examined, and liability of legal entities for money laundering must be increased. Such practice fully complies with international standards,” the Head of State emphasized.