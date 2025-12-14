China plans nationwide free childbirth coverage by 2026

The initiative was announced at a national healthcare security conference on Saturday and aims to significantly reduce the financial burden associated with having children. Authorities said medical expense coverage for prenatal examinations will be enhanced based on the sustainability of the national medical insurance fund.

By next year, the government intends to ensure that the basic costs of childbirth are fully covered across the country, eliminating out-of-pocket payments for standard delivery services within insurance policy limits.

Several regions have already implemented similar measures. Seven provincial-level areas, including Jilin, Jiangsu, and Shandong, currently provide full insurance coverage for in-hospital childbirth expenses within approved policy scopes.

Officials stressed that the policy applies to standard medical services. Additional costs incurred from choosing higher-priced hospitals or using medicines and materials not included in the basic insurance catalog will not be reimbursed.

In addition, the National Healthcare Security Administration plans to broaden maternity insurance eligibility to cover flexible workers, migrant laborers, and individuals employed in emerging forms of work. These measures are designed to further support families and encourage childbirth.

At present, China’s maternity insurance system covers approximately 255 million people nationwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported China’s 2025 box office revenue tops 50 billion yuan.