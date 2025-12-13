EN
    China’s 2025 box office revenue tops 50 billion yuan

    17:32, 13 December 2025

    China’s box office revenue for 2025 exceeded 50 billion yuan (around $7.08 billion) as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to data released by the China Film Administration, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    China’s 2025 box office revenue tops 50 billion yuan
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Domestic productions dominated ticket sales, generating 40.952 billion yuan and accounting for 81.9 percent of the total box office revenue. Total cinema admissions reached 1.194 billion during the year.

    As of Saturday, 50 films had each earned more than 100 million yuan at the box office, including 33 domestic titles and 17 foreign releases.

    Leading the Chinese box office in 2025 were the domestic animated hit Ne Zha 2, the comedy Detective Chinatown 1900, Disney’s blockbuster Zootopia 2, and the Chinese war-themed films Dead to Rights and Evil Unbound.

    Earlier in CineCrossroads, Qazinform News Agency featured a weekly selection of films to watch.

