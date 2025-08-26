China performs first pig-to-human lung transplant in brain-dead patient

The organ functioned for nine days before the experiment was concluded, according to findings published in the journal Nature Medicine.

The recipient, a 39-year-old man, was declared brain dead after a cerebral hemorrhage. With the agreement, the family doctors performed the operation in May 2024. The donor was a Chinese pig of the Bama Xiang breed, whose lung was subjected to six gene modifications to reduce the risk of rejection.

To note, experimental transplants have previously been carried out using pig kidneys and hearts, which could temporarily function in human recipients. However, lung phenomena are particularly difficult due to their structural structure and constant contact with the outside air, making this the first documented case, preserving the function of the lung connection in the absence of a person.

The team found that the transplanted lung initially functioned without signs of severe infection or immediate hyperacute rejection. Within 24 hours, however, the patient developed fluid accumulation and swelling, possibly linked to circulation issues.

In the days that followed, signs of organ damage and immune response became more pronounced despite the use of immunosuppressive medication. The procedure ended after nine days at the request of the patient’s family.

"This study demonstrates that genetically modified pig lungs can maintain viability and functionality in brain-dead recipients for 216 hours without signs of hyperacute rejection or evidence of uncontrolled infection," the researchers concluded. "This success highlights the progress made in genetic modifications and immunosuppressive strategies but also underscores key challenges that must be addressed for clinical translation."

Last year, a Chinese medical team carried out the first gene-modified pig liver transplant that functioned for 10 days without being rejected.