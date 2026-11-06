China passes law to combat cross-border corruption

The law aims to prevent and punish cross-border corruption, deepen international anti-corruption cooperation, safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and promote the building of a fair and equitable global anti-corruption governance system.

With 47 articles in six chapters, the law covers mechanisms and responsibilities, case handling and international cooperation, integrity and compliance, legal liability, among other areas.

The law was passed at a legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

As it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law ratifying the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of representative offices of the two countries' customs services.