China overtakes Turkey as top holiday destination for Kazakhstanis

According to ranking.kz, in 2025, the share of trips by Kazakhstanis to China for tourism purposes reached 32.9%, while Turkey ranked second with 29.5%. A year earlier, the situation was reversed, with Turkey topping the list of preferred destinations. Experts attribute the growing interest in China to the development of bilateral tourism programs and an increase in travel volume. Over the year, the number of tourists from Kazakhstan to China reached 137.3 thousand, up 8.7%.

Overall, the number of outbound visitors from Kazakhstan in 2025 totaled 11.8 million, which is 1.2% lower than the previous year. Most trips were made for personal purposes, while 417.1 thousand citizens traveled abroad specifically for tourism.

In addition to China and Turkey, popular tourist destinations included Egypt, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

While Kazakhstanis more often visit neighboring countries such as Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan for personal reasons, tourism flows are primarily directed toward long-haul and resort destinations.

Spending by Kazakhstanis on international travel also increased. In 2025, it reached $1 billion, up 26.7% year-on-year. The main expenses were package tours and airfare, accommodation, and food.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana extended the suspension of its regular flights between Kazakhstan and Dubai through May 31 due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.