China opens world's first large-scale robot theme park in Zhuhai

Spread across 400,000 square meters, the park features robots performing a wide range of tasks, from checking in visitors and providing directions to putting on stage performances and playing table tennis.

The attraction offers more than 100 robot-themed experiences, allowing visitors to watch robots dance, interact with them directly, control their movements, and compete against them in games.

"The visitors we most want to attract are people who are really into technology. Teenagers, and parents. Here, they can get their curiosity sparked," said Jiang Minling, vice president of Chimelong Group.

Most of the robots here are produced by Chinese robot maker AgiBot. Last year, it shipped more than 5,000 humanoids, nearly 40% of the global total

"Our interactive robots deal with people, and in a theme park, that means children up close. So safety is the core concern. It's also one of the hardest parts of the whole interaction," said Lyu Suhe, vice president and chief operating officer of AgiBot's X Product Line.

At present, the park requires one human operator for every three robots. AgiBot says the fleet in the park will grow to more than 1,000 by year-end.

Chinese embodied artificial intelligence and robotics companies raised more than 70 billion yuan (about $10 billion) last year, according to industry data. However, despite massive investment in the sector, are still searching for a clear path to revenue. Factories and homes remain hard to crack.