China now operates world’s largest EV charging network

According to the National Energy Administration (NEA), by the end of 2025, the country had 20.09 million charging facilities – double the number from just 18 months earlier. The average power capacity per public charger rose 33% year-on-year to 46.5 kilowatts.

China also installed 71,500 charging piles across 98% of expressway service areas, with 19 provinces achieving full township coverage.

