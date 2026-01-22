China now operates world’s largest EV charging network
19:15, 22 January 2026
China has built the world’s largest electric vehicle charging network, now capable of serving over 40 million new energy vehicles, WAM reports.
According to the National Energy Administration (NEA), by the end of 2025, the country had 20.09 million charging facilities – double the number from just 18 months earlier. The average power capacity per public charger rose 33% year-on-year to 46.5 kilowatts.
China also installed 71,500 charging piles across 98% of expressway service areas, with 19 provinces achieving full township coverage.
