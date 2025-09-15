EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China leads in Uzbekistan’s foreign investment share in 2024

    15:02, 15 September 2025

    According to data from the National Statistics Committee, foreign investments and loans disbursed in 2024 amounted to $27.7 billion, UzA reports.

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    China accounted for the largest share of this total, with 28.7% of all foreign investments and loans directed into fixed assets. Russia ranked second with 12.7%, followed by Türkiye (7%), Germany (5.1%), Saudi Arabia (4.8%), and the United Kingdom (3.8%).

    These figures highlight China’s leading role as a key source of foreign capital, while Russia and Türkiye remain significant partners as well.

    Earlier, Uzbekistan unveiled the new investment vision for Khorezm region.

    China Uzbekistan Central Asia Investments
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All