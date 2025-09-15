China leads in Uzbekistan’s foreign investment share in 2024
15:02, 15 September 2025
According to data from the National Statistics Committee, foreign investments and loans disbursed in 2024 amounted to $27.7 billion, UzA reports.
China accounted for the largest share of this total, with 28.7% of all foreign investments and loans directed into fixed assets. Russia ranked second with 12.7%, followed by Türkiye (7%), Germany (5.1%), Saudi Arabia (4.8%), and the United Kingdom (3.8%).
These figures highlight China’s leading role as a key source of foreign capital, while Russia and Türkiye remain significant partners as well.
