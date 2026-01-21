China launches second phase of 6G trials
17:29, 21 January 2026
China has begun the second phase of its 6G technical trials, building on the completion of the first stage that produced more than 300 core technologies, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
According to the ministry, China now operates the world’s largest information infrastructure. The nation has deployed over 4.8 million 5G base stations, serving more than 1.2 billion users.
The new phase of 6G trials is expected to accelerate research and development, laying the groundwork for the next generation of mobile connectivity.
Earlier, it was reported that Chinese researchers had achieved a breakthrough in 6G wireless technology.