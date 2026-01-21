EN
    China launches second phase of 6G trials

    17:29, 21 January 2026

    China has begun the second phase of its 6G technical trials, building on the completion of the first stage that produced more than 300 core technologies, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: WAM

    According to the ministry, China now operates the world’s largest information infrastructure. The nation has deployed over 4.8 million 5G base stations, serving more than 1.2 billion users.

    The new phase of 6G trials is expected to accelerate research and development, laying the groundwork for the next generation of mobile connectivity.

    Earlier, it was reported that Chinese researchers had achieved a breakthrough in 6G wireless technology.

    China Technology World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
