Chinese researchers achieve breakthrough in 6G wireless technology

According to CGTN, a joint team from several Chinese universities has developed a system capable of high-speed, frequency-tunable wireless transmission across the full spectrum, overcoming long-standing limitations of conventional electronic hardware.



The team spent four years building the ultra-wideband photonic-electronic system, which supports transmission between 0.5 GHz and 115 GHz. It offers full-spectrum compatibility and flexible tunability, with the ability to switch to secure frequencies in response to interference. This flexibility is expected to improve both reliability and spectral efficiency in future communications networks.



Early experiments suggest the system can reach transmission speeds above 100 gigabits per second, fast enough to stream 1,000 simultaneous 8K videos, while maintaining stability across the entire frequency range.



Researchers liken the technology to expanding a congested motorway into multiple open lanes, allowing signals to move freely and avoid blockages. With further refinement, the team aims to reduce the system’s size, weight and power consumption, while integrating artificial intelligence to create networks capable of real-time sensing, automatic interference avoidance and secure, energy-efficient data transmission.



