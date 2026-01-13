EN
    China launches satellite in first orbital mission of 2026

    22:15, 13 January 2026

    China on Tuesday sent the Yaogan-50 01 remote sensing satellite into space, Xinhua reported.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Launched at 10:16 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified variant of the Long March-6 rocket, the satellite has entered its designated orbit, according to the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

    It will be used for national land surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

    The launch was the 624th flight mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series and marked China's first successful orbital launch of 2026.

    As previously reported, China conducted 92 space launches in 2025, setting a new record.

    World News China Space exploration Science Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
