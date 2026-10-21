China launches satellite for low-inclination remote sensing net

Xiguang-4 01 is the pilot satellite of the Wuyang Constellation, the world's first low-inclination remote sensing constellation. After entering orbit, Xiguang-4 01 will mainly provide commercial remote sensing services for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, South China, and low-latitude regions along the Maritime Silk Road. Its support functions will include natural resource monitoring, agricultural production, marine observation, ecological protection, flood and typhoon emergency response, disaster mitigation and urban governance.

Developed by Galactic Energy, the CERES-1 rocket model is China's first commercial rocket model capable of launching from both land and sea platforms. Wednesday's launch was the seventh sea launch mission of the CERES-1S carrier rocket. Since its maiden flight on September 5, 2023, the CERES-1S has maintained a 100% launch success rate.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Chinese scientists had successfully tested a domestic satellite internet system in the Arctic, establishing communication links between the Arctic Ocean, Antarctica, and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.