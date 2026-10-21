Chinese satellite internet system links Arctic, Antarctica and Qinghai-Tibet Plateau for 1st time

According to the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the tests were conducted aboard the Chinese polar icebreaker Jidi as part of China's 16th Arctic expedition. During the mission, specialists transmitted more than 300 files with a total volume exceeding 100 GB and held more than 40 videoconferences.

The expedition also marked the first test of domestically developed drifting ocean buoys, creating a fully independent data collection and transmission chain without relying on international satellite systems.

According to expedition participants, deploying the network will help overcome information isolation and ensure reliable communications for remote polar and high-altitude regions.