China launches new remote sensing satellite

A modified Long March-7 rocket, carrying the Yaogan-45 satellite, blasted off at 10 a.m., and has sent it into the preset orbit.

The satellite will mainly be used for scientific experiments, land resource surveys, crop yield estimates, and for disaster prevention and mitigation.

The modified Long March-7, developed by China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, represents China's new generation medium-sized high-orbit carrier rocket.

The rocket features a great carrying capacity. It has the ability to send a payload of over 8 tonnes to medium orbit and at least 7 tonnes to high orbit.

The launch marks the 594th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

As reported previously, China launched a new group of low Earth orbit internet satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on August 17.