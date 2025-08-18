EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China launches low Earth orbit internet satellites

    17:46, 18 August 2025

    China launched a new group of low Earth orbit internet satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Sunday, CGTN reports. 

    China launches low Earth orbit internet satellites
    Photo credit: CMG

    A modified Long March-6 rocket, carrying the ninth group of satellites for forming an internet constellation, was launched at 10:15 p.m. It has sent the satellites into their preset orbits.

    The carrier rocket, developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, is designed for meeting diverse and intensive launch requirements for both single and multiple satellites in tandem, parallel, stacked, wall-mounted and piggyback configurations.

    The launch marks the 590th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and China are set to add new flight destinations. 

    World News China Satellites Space Internet
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All