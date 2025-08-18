China launches low Earth orbit internet satellites

A modified Long March-6 rocket, carrying the ninth group of satellites for forming an internet constellation, was launched at 10:15 p.m. It has sent the satellites into their preset orbits.

The carrier rocket, developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, is designed for meeting diverse and intensive launch requirements for both single and multiple satellites in tandem, parallel, stacked, wall-mounted and piggyback configurations.

The launch marks the 590th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and China are set to add new flight destinations.