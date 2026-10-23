China launches new remote sensing satellite

The Yaogan-50 03 satellite was launched at 6:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit. The launch mission was a complete success.

The satellite will mainly be used for land survey, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.

The launch marked the 672nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Earlier, it was reported that China launched a satellite for low-inclination remote sensing net.