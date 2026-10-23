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    China launches new remote sensing satellite

    21:51, 23 October 2026

    China launched a remote sensing satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday, Xinhua reported.

    China launches new remote sensing satellite
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The Yaogan-50 03 satellite was launched at 6:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit. The launch mission was a complete success.

    The satellite will mainly be used for land survey, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.

    The launch marked the 672nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    Earlier, it was reported that China launched a satellite for low-inclination remote sensing net.

    World News China Asia Space exploration
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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