China launches new internet satellite group

A modified Long March-6 rocket, carrying the 21st group of LEO satellites to constitute an internet constellation, blasted off at 3:38 a.m., and has sent the satellites into the preset orbit.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the modified Long March-6 rocket can support single, paired and stacked launches. It is capable of lifting at least 4.5 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.

The launch marks the 637th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported scientists move closer to detecting mysterious spacetime ripples.