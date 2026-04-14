China launches Lijian-1 Y12 rocket to send 8 satellites into space

The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China. It successfully sent the satellites into their planned orbits.

This launch marks the 12th flight mission of Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.

Earlier, it was reported China launched a new group of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province early on April 9.