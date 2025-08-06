EN
    China launches Level-IV flooding emergency response in Guangdong

    22:17, 6 August 2025

    China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Wednesday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in Guangdong Province due to heavy rainfall and severe flooding, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management, Xinhua reports. 

    China launches Level-IV flooding emergency response in Guangdong
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The commission has dispatched a team to flood-affected areas to support local disaster relief efforts, prioritizing the securing of basic livelihoods for affected residents.

    The southern province has been experiencing heavy rain since the beginning of the week, with the provincial meteorological observatory alarming about geological disasters, urban waterlogging and mountain torrents.

    The rainfall is expected to ease by Thursday and Friday, with most areas of the province seeing cloudy skies and rising temperatures, according to the observatory.

    Earlier, it was reported torrential rains disrupt traffic, raise flood alerts in south China. 

    World News China rains Flooding Natural disasters Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
