China launches Level-IV flooding emergency response in Guangdong

The commission has dispatched a team to flood-affected areas to support local disaster relief efforts, prioritizing the securing of basic livelihoods for affected residents.

The southern province has been experiencing heavy rain since the beginning of the week, with the provincial meteorological observatory alarming about geological disasters, urban waterlogging and mountain torrents.

The rainfall is expected to ease by Thursday and Friday, with most areas of the province seeing cloudy skies and rising temperatures, according to the observatory.

Earlier, it was reported torrential rains disrupt traffic, raise flood alerts in south China.