Torrential rains disrupt traffic, raise flood alerts in south China

Three expressway sections, six national or provincial highway sections, and 25 rural roads remain closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday due to heavy rainfall, according to the provincial transport department.

Emergency crews have been dispatched to repair damaged roads.

❗️ SEVERE FLOODING this morning in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China after torrential rain.



AGAIN and AGAIN and AGAIN!



pic.twitter.com/1WkeYAKSmw — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 5, 2025

Guangdong raised its emergency flood response to Level II -- the second-highest level in China's four-tier system -- at 2 p.m. Tuesday, after meteorological and hydrological forecasts warned of continued heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

By 10 a.m., 16 rivers across the province had exceeded warning levels.

Rain is expected to persist across parts of Guangdong on Wednesday, before easing on Thursday and Friday.

In south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, authorities reported that the flood levels at three hydrological stations had surpassed warning thresholds. The Nankang hydrological station on the Nankang River has recorded the highest flood level since 2017, and the Xinlong station on the Wulai River has reported its highest level since 2018, according to the regional hydrology center.

It was earlier reported, more than 82,000 people have been relocated from areas across Beijing due to heavy rainfall as of 9 p.m. Monday, the city's flood control headquarters has said.