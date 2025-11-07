EN
    China launches Fujian aircraft carrier with President Xi in attendance

    20:11, 7 November 2025

    President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended the commissioning and flag-presenting ceremony of the Fujian, China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, in south China's Hainan Province, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, boarded the aircraft carrier to inspect the vessel at a naval port in Sanya City.

    The Fujian was launched in June 2022 and named after Fujian Province.

    Earlier, China postponed the Shenzhou-20 return mission due to suspected impact from space debris.

    China Army World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
