China launches Fujian aircraft carrier with President Xi in attendance
20:11, 7 November 2025
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended the commissioning and flag-presenting ceremony of the Fujian, China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, in south China's Hainan Province, Xinhua reports.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, boarded the aircraft carrier to inspect the vessel at a naval port in Sanya City.
The Fujian was launched in June 2022 and named after Fujian Province.
Earlier, China postponed the Shenzhou-20 return mission due to suspected impact from space debris.