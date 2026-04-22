China launches first Pre-6G test network
China's first Pre-6G test network officially began operation on Tuesday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The network integrates 6G innovations into an existing 5G framework and features high bandwidth, long-distance coverage, low-latency deterministic connectivity and built-in AI integration, CGTN reports.
Its overall capabilities can reach up to 10 times those of current 5G networks, according to developers.
The test network has already been used for systematic verification in areas, including low-altitude inspections, industrial manufacturing, embodied intelligence and holographic communication.
The launch marks a new stage for China's 6G development, moving from key technology testing to full system capability verification.
It is expected to provide an important foundation for future 6G standardization and commercial applications.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in digital healthcare.