China launches first Pre-6G test network

Its overall capabilities can reach up to 10 times those of current 5G networks, according to developers.

The test network has already been used for systematic verification in areas, including low-altitude inspections, industrial manufacturing, embodied intelligence and holographic communication.

The launch marks a new stage for China's 6G development, moving from key technology testing to full system capability verification.

It is expected to provide an important foundation for future 6G standardization and commercial applications.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in digital healthcare.