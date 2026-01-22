EN
    China-Kyrgyzstan trade hits new record high

    09:41, 22 January 2026

    China’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping revealed China-Kyrgyzstan trade has set a new record of 27.2 billion US dollars, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Kabar.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The ambassador said Kyrgyzstan ranks currently as China's second-largest trading partner in Central Asia, while bilateral trade accounts for approximately a quarter of China's total trade with the region.

    Last year, mutual trade between the two nations hit 27.2 billion US dollars, 20% up, hitting a new historic high. Imports from Kyrgyzstan grew by 86%.

    The ambassador emphasized that, from this new historical starting point, China stands ready to move forward with Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries, strengthening the alignment of China's Fifteenth Five-Year Plan with the national development strategies of its partners, consistently shaping the China-Central Asia Spirit, and making efforts to implement the practical results of summits in this format.

    To note, Kyrgyzstan's mutual trade with EAEU countries rose by 1.3%.

