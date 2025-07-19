China issues yellow alert for Typhoon Wipha

The typhoon, observed at 19.9 degrees north latitude and 120.2 degrees east longitude at 5 a.m. Saturday, is moving northwestward at a speed of 15-20 km per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is anticipated to make landfall along the coastal areas from Shenzhen City in south China's Guangdong Province to Wenchang City in Hainan Province during the afternoon or evening on Sunday, the meteorological center said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

As written before, Typhoon Nari made landfall on Japan’s Hokkaido, 1st time since 2016.