China issues yellow alert for Typhoon Kajiki

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) reported that as of Monday morning, Typhoon Kajiki was positioned in the southern Beibu Gulf waters, moving west-northwest at 15-20 km/h with expected landfall in coastal Vietnam Monday night.

Due to its impact, from 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, strong winds will affect the western part of the South China Sea and waters near Xisha Islands, Beibu Gulf and Qiongzhou Strait, as well as the coastal areas of Hainan, Guangxi and Guangdong.

During the same period, Yunnan, Guangdong and Hainan provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, will experience heavy rains and rainstorms, according to the NMC.

The NMC urged local authorities to implement emergency preparedness measures for the typhoon, and potential flooding and geological disasters triggered by the heavy rainfall.

China: Another record broken as Typhoon Kajiki passed near Sanya, Hainan, this evening. Wind gusts reached 152 mph with a 10-minute average of 102 mph along the Sanya coast. It is the strongest typhoon ever recorded in the city’s history.pic.twitter.com/Hz4AV4JRdn — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 24, 2025

UPDATE: Typhoon Kajiki



Typhoon Kajiki is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Monday with possible winds of up to 180km/hr



The storm skirted past Hainan in China, where 320mm (12.6in ) of rain was forecast footage shows the extreme wind and rain in the area #typhoonkajiki pic.twitter.com/npxLhfYNnB — Chyno News (@ChynoNews) August 24, 2025

Earlier it was reported that typhoon Podul made second landfall along the coast of Zhangpu County in east China's Fujian Province on August 14. It was classified as a severe tropical storm at the time of the latest landfall.