China issues warning to nations backing U.S. trade tactics

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce responded on Monday to reports that Washington is using tariff negotiations to pressure its partners to curb economic ties with China. President Donald Trump recently paused major tariff hikes on other countries for 90 days but raised duties on Chinese goods to 145%.

“China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests. If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry.

Beijing accused the U.S. of “hegemonic politics” and “unilateral bullying” under the guise of reciprocity. “Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot be respected,” the Ministry said.

The spokesperson also emphasized China’s willingness to cooperate with other countries to uphold global trade standards: “China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests. No one can remain immune to the impact of unilateralism and protectionism. Once international trade returns to the ‘law of the jungle,’ all countries will become victims.”

In response to recent U.S. tariff hikes, China has imposed duties of up to 125% on American goods, restricted exports of critical minerals, and blacklisted several U.S. firms.

