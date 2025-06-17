EN
    China invests in full-cycle textile mill construction in Kazakhstan

    11:13, 17 June 2025

    A full-cycle textile mill covering from cotton processing to finished products is under construction in Turkistan region with the participation of a Chinese investor, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Minister said the inflow of foreign investors directly impacts the economic and industrial development of the regions.

    There will be no investments without trade. Trade helps probe the market and then proceed to the development of large projects, Zhumangarin said.

    Earlier, he said Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of carriage via the Middle Corridor up to 10 million tons. Besides, the Minister said the trade between Central Asia and China reached 95 billion US dollars.

     

