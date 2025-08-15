China introduces new K visa for young science and technology professionals

Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree amending the regulation on the administration of foreigners’ entries and exits. The decision introduces the K visa, which will be available to qualified young professionals in the fields of science and technology.

According to officials, applicants will be able to engage in education, cultural, scientific, entrepreneurial, and business exchanges after entering China. Unlike other categories, K visa applications will not require an invitation from a domestic employer or institution, while age, education, and work experience requirements will be specified by relevant authorities.

"China's development requires the participation of talent from around the world, and China's development also provides opportunities for them," officials said at a press conference.

The new measure is noted to be part of China’s broader strategy to enhance international cooperation and attract global expertise. As of the end of July, the country had signed unilateral or mutual visa-exemption agreements with 75 states.

Earlier, it was reported that China has expanded a unilateral visa-free, comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries.