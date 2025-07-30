EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China expands unilateral visa-free, comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries

    10:07, 30 July 2025

    China has implemented unilateral visa-free or comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries, according to China's State Council Information Office, CGTN reports. 

    China expands unilateral visa-free, comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries
    Photo credit: pixabay

    The number of countries offering visa-free transit has been expanded to 55, the number of entry ports has increased to 60 in 24 provincial-level regions, and the duration of stay has been uniformly extended to 240 hours.

    As reported previously, Turkish nationals are to be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan without visas for 90 days. 

    World News China Visa-free regime Travel
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All