China expands unilateral visa-free, comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries
10:07, 30 July 2025
China has implemented unilateral visa-free or comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries, according to China's State Council Information Office, CGTN reports.
The number of countries offering visa-free transit has been expanded to 55, the number of entry ports has increased to 60 in 24 provincial-level regions, and the duration of stay has been uniformly extended to 240 hours.
As reported previously, Turkish nationals are to be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan without visas for 90 days.