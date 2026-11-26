When applying for study under intergovernmental scholarship programs, candidates must submit a valid certificate confirming the results of the exam taken in November or December 2026.

The next examination session will be held on December 19-20, 2026. Registration is open from November 25 to December 2, 2026.

Applicants should check directly with their chosen university to determine which subjects they are required to take.

The International Programs Center advises prospective students to select an exam date in advance and closely monitor registration deadlines.

Registration for the exam is available on the official website: csca.cn.

This year, 232 Kazakhstanis awarded Bolashak international scholarships.