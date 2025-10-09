China, India to resume direct flights before end of October

This is the latest result as the two sides earnestly implement the important consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Tianjin on Aug. 31, Guo told a regular press briefing.

It is also a positive move to facilitate friendly exchange between the Chinese and Indian people totaling more than 2.8 billion, he added.

China is ready to work with India to view and handle bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, become good-neighborly friends and partners that help each other succeed to better benefit the two peoples, and make due contributions to maintaining peace and prosperity in Asia and beyond, Guo said.

Earlier, it was reported a 10-point consensus was reached during the China-India boundary meeting.